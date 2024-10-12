Vorteilswelt
After the great flood

Unemployed people to help clean up

Nachrichten
12.10.2024 08:00

Job seekers in Lower Austria can now take part in the work following the floods. In return, they receive a temporary job and a wage, with the costs borne by the Public Employment Service and the state. 

The waters have receded, but the traces of devastation remain. There is still a lot to do in the communities in Lower Austria that were hit by the devastating floods in September. The Public Employment Service Austria (AMS) and the province have now launched a campaign to help: Unemployed people can volunteer to help with the clean-up work.

No costs for the municipalities
On the one hand, this will relieve the burden on affected municipalities in the districts of St. Pölten, Tulln, Melk, Krems and Korneuburg. This is because they will not incur any costs for the additional workers. These are borne 50 percent each by the AMS and the state. On the other hand, the job seekers who take part also benefit.

Zitat Icon

Active support when others are exhausted or are needed back in their own job - we invite the unemployed to join in.

Sandra Kern, Leiterin des AMS Niederösterreich

Jobseekers find employment
They are employed by "Menschen und Arbeit GmbH", a social project, for at least one month - but until the end of the year at the latest - and receive a financial wage, thus also supporting them on their way back into active working life.

"Double flood relief"
This campaign is welcomed by the community representatives. "In this dire situation, this flood aid has a double effect," emphasize Johannes Pressl (ÖVP), President of the Association of Municipalities, and Andreas Kollross, President of the Association of Municipal Representatives (SPÖ).

Zitat Icon

With this campaign, we are helping flood victims and also supporting job seekers in their return to the job market.

Susanne Rosenkranz, Landesrätin für den Arbeitsmarkt in NÖ

Registration with the AMS
Job seekers who wish to register as workers in the affected flood areas of Lower Austria can do so at their local AMS office.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
