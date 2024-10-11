Eight-pointer in derby, draw in city duel

Meanwhile, Hallein missed chances and a penalty against Hallwang. "The lack of chances is killing me," moaned sporting director David König. But: Vurbic then scored twice midway through the second half. Goalkeeper Vincetic saved a penalty in the final period to secure the 2:0 win. Hallein thus overtook Bramberg to take third place. Visiting coach Damir Borozni commented: "They have other options than we do. But we did very well at times. I would have preferred one of the penalty situations beforehand, for example when the score was 1-0. In the end, it didn't make much difference."