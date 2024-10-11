Salzburg League
Eight-pointer in derby, draw in city duel
There were already eleven. Seekirchen also won their eleventh game of the season, dispatching Wallersee rivals Neumarkt 8:0. While runners-up Grödig returned to winning ways against Puch and Hallein also won behind them, there was a 1-1 draw in the straggler duel.
"We missed the first chance. I thought that we were lacking a bit of focus. But after that it was clear, the win was also okay," said coach Mario Lapkalo about his team's 8:0 win against Neumarkt. Chudoba opened the scoring in minute 3, after which ex-professional Neumayr and Büchele also got on the scoresheet with braces. Neumarkt coach Hans Hajek took it in his stride: "They're better than us in every position, period."
Goal conceded unintentionally, then equalized
In contrast to the previous week, runners-up Grödig drew 2:1 with Puch. "A deserved win after a comical comeback," said coach Arsim Deliu. After a corner, Surr headed the ball back to Krainz instead of into the goal, and in the ensuing counter-attack, the rehabilitated Sejdic ideally served Hölzl with his outside edge. But: "They equalized too quickly," said the visitors' interim coach Salih Yay as he watched the unlucky Surr equalize quickly. Popovic made an outstanding run down the wing and played in his colleague at the second bar (Deliu: "a typical goal from him"). Shortly afterwards, Krainz scored a penalty to make it 2:1 in front of future Puch coach Heimo Pfeifenberger.
Meanwhile, Hallein missed chances and a penalty against Hallwang. "The lack of chances is killing me," moaned sporting director David König. But: Vurbic then scored twice midway through the second half. Goalkeeper Vincetic saved a penalty in the final period to secure the 2:0 win. Hallein thus overtook Bramberg to take third place. Visiting coach Damir Borozni commented: "They have other options than we do. But we did very well at times. I would have preferred one of the penalty situations beforehand, for example when the score was 1-0. In the end, it didn't make much difference."
Striker injured, bar prevented victory
In the first city derby between bottom-of-the-table SAK and second-last ASV since 1969, both teams wanted to win and came close to it. After SAK striker Ötztürk's early exit, Tafilaj scored with the first chance after a corner to make it 1:0 for the home side. But the Itzlingers fought back and Zaric equalized after an hour. While Berbalk then scraped the ball off the line, a Zeyringer shot on the rebound hit the bar at the other end. "A defeat would have been bitter. But the draw is fair on balance," said ASV boss Robert Neureiter.
The remainder of the round will be played on Sunday, with Eugendorf against Bramberg (16), the matinee Golling against Anif (11) and the lunchtime games Siezenheim - Bürmoos and Thalgau - Straßwachen (both 13).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
