How migration succeeds
Immigrants tell us: “Language is the key”
How migration can succeed: Three immigrants tell their story. In times of an acute shortage of doctors, doctors like Ghassan Asfahani from Lebanon are urgently needed. However, the doctor is currently very worried about his old home country. Caritas is helping.
Everyone knows him as Ronny: Omar Saoud, the Kurd who fled Syria in 2003, runs the "Slow down" restaurant in Zell am See-Schüttdorf. He is a master of hospitality, say his fans. "I just love working," says Ronny about himself. It hasn't always been easy, but fighters like him don't give up. The language is everything, says Ronny. He quickly learned German and dialect through contact with the locals.
Positive examples in many Salzburg communities
Life stories like these prevent foreigners from generally being pushed into the criminal corner. Around 2.45 million people in Austria have a migrant background. There are positive examples in many Salzburg communities: Syrian tailors, a builder with Turkish roots, Arab hairdressers.
Tereza became a Salzburger by choice 20 years ago: "Lungau was a coincidence because my husband found work here as a chef," explains the Slovakian. The couple work at a vacation home in St. Michael and keep everything in good shape. "We feel very comfortable and have lots of friends." The basic rule for them: approach people openly.
Doctor from Lebanon wants to set up a medical practice
Ghassan Asfahani is welcomed with open arms in times of an acute shortage of doctors: The doctor from Lebanon settled in Salzburg with his partner Vera and went through the complex nostrification process to have his training recognized here. "Our story began in 2014/15 during the refugee crisis in Lebanon," says Asfahani in fluent German.
He is currently completing his final weeks of rotation at the provincial hospital. After that, the doctor has a dream: "I want to work as a GP." He is urgently needed: There is a shortage of around 2100 doctors in Austria. Hospital doctors are often working at their limits. And a third of the doctors currently practicing are almost 60 years old.
Concern for Lebanese hometown
"My home town is being heavily bombed at the moment," says the doctor, who has been worried about his father and siblings since the Israeli invasion in the Middle East conflict. The small country, just the size of Tyrol, is in urgent need of help. Caritas, where his wife is employed, is helping with medical care, advice, mattresses, blankets and winter parcels (donations to: Caritasverband der ED Salzburg; IBAN: AT11 3500 0000 0004 1533).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
