Immigrants tell us: “Language is the key”

Everyone knows him as Ronny: Omar Saoud, the Kurd who fled Syria in 2003, runs the "Slow down" restaurant in Zell am See-Schüttdorf. He is a master of hospitality, say his fans. "I just love working," says Ronny about himself. It hasn't always been easy, but fighters like him don't give up. The language is everything, says Ronny. He quickly learned German and dialect through contact with the locals.