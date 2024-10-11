Bizarre trial
“KGB commander” strangled roommate for no reason
A mentally ill Styrian attacked a roommate for no reason in a detention center. On Friday, the jury had to decide again whether to commit him for attempted murder. The full extent of a sad fate, characterized by severe drug abuse, is revealed in court.
Wearing a Russian fur hat on his head, a 33-year-old man from Upper Styria was brought into the jury courtroom at the Graz Regional Criminal Court on Friday, accompanied by three prison guards. He is emaciated, unsteady on his feet and trembling. Marked by his sad fate: years of drug abuse - including crystal meth - and, as a result, severe mental illness, above all pronounced paranoid schizophrenia.
The man was already in the forensic ward of Graz II Hospital, where he strangled a neighbor in December because he allegedly had the key to his locker - which was not true. The victim could no longer breathe, but nurses were able to prevent worse.
Bizarre distortion of reality
Now the jury had to decide again on a criminal placement for attempted murder - in which the man was clearly insane. "It is somewhat unusual because the man concerned is already in detention," the public prosecutor explained to the jury at the beginning.
Yes, I have Siberian prison sickness.
Der 33-jährige Steirer
The Styrian's bizarre statements reveal the extent of his illness. When asked by the presiding judge whether he knew that he was ill, the invalidity pensioner said: "Yes, I have Siberian prison sickness." He explained his actions by saying that he wanted to pack up his clothes because he "wanted to get out" that day - "I've already been in prison for ten years."
"Putin is my colleague"
However, his roommate had not given him the key to his closet. "Lecter told me to strangle him" - "The Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs?" asked the forensic psychiatrist. "No, a Chechen I know from the red light district," replied the marked man. He was also a "KGB commander, Putin is my colleague."
A nurse who was present during the attack and intervened told the witness: "He was actually always polite and courteous. But also completely unpredictable. As far as dangerousness goes, he really stands out."
I've known him for almost ten years now and, unfortunately, there has only been a steady deterioration in his condition.
Gerichtspsychiater Manfred Walzl
This is also underlined by forensic psychiatrist Manfred Walzl, who classifies the Styrian, who has many previous convictions, as extremely dangerous and currently expects no improvement: "I've known him for almost ten years now and unfortunately there has only been a continuous deterioration in his condition. He could commit serious crimes again at any time, which is why further detention is highly recommended."
The jury agreed with this in their decision: The man will be committed again. The verdict is not yet final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
