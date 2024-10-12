After Simon Kramer escaped from parish prison in Weitensfeld in 1807, criminal judge Ferdinand von Litzelhofen drew up a profile: "Description of the person: A prowling, very thieving fellow, called Krapfenbacker Simele, who is commonly accused of being in a connection with the notorious thief Laurenz Strauß, who was arrested here. This man is a native of the local town of St. Veit, about 20 years old, and of a rather tall, undersized stature, with a round, well-colored face, black eyes, brown hair and knees bent inwards. On his body he was wearing a short brown jacket, a bluish body shirt, black leather shorts, boots and a round hollow-brimmed hat."

The Klagenfurt criminal court counted 43 people in Simon Kramer's circle and accused the Wolschar robbers of 35 crimes.

The doughnut baker Simale was sentenced to life imprisonment with public labor in iron and exhibition on the show stage, but he managed to escape a second time - with his girlfriend Juliane Regenfelder.