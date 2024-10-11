“I’ve never known a life without pain”

Pain came at the age of six

"The patient had a collapsed femoral head on both sides, caused by dying bone tissue. Despite opiates, she was in unimaginable pain," says Lukas Pichler, the doctor treating her. But the truth is that Pehböck's ordeal began much earlier. A developmental disorder caused pain in her hips at the age of six, which made it difficult for her to coordinate when walking. This led to severe teasing at school, and the 20-year-old also had to drop out of her apprenticeship twice.