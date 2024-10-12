“A meeting with Arnold Schwarzenegger would be great”

The next meeting of your Decathlon team is scheduled for October. Do you already have ideas for the new season?

"I've already had a say in the race program this year, but the focus was one hundred percent on the tour. But I want to choose my races even more consciously. The idea is to really be one hundred percent fit in the spring and not have to think about the Tour in July. I want to be at the start so that I can win races."