Cyclone "Boris" rages:
Croatia’s most famous beach is suddenly gone
Zlatni Rat Beach on the island of Brač is the most famous beach in Croatia. What holidaymakers particularly remember is the beach's large sand spit, a "sand miracle". However, this striking peak is currently missing due to a special weather phenomenon.
The island of Brač, the largest island in Dalmatia in eastern Croatia, can be reached by ferry from Split, the capital of the region, which also attracts many tourists. The island offers its visitors idyllic villages and a large sandy beach.
Trademark
However, if you are currently on vacation there, you might hardly recognize the beach. According to the Croatian portal morski.hr, the beach's trademark - a large tongue of sand leading out into the sea - has disappeared.
Although the shape of the "sandy wonder" varies constantly due to the weather, it has never happened before that the entire tip is missing. Cyclone "Boris" is said to be the reason for the disappearance.
According to wetter.at, this is a tropical storm that occurs particularly in the fall and can cause strong swells that wash away the sand from the beach.
Possible consequence of climate change?
According to Croatian media, there have been storms in many parts of the country in recent days due to the cyclone. Climate change is also being considered as a possible factor. The locals hope that their beach will return to normal as soon as the weather has calmed down.
Heat, algae and mites hit Croatia holidaymakers this year
Extreme heat and the resulting algae slime have already spoiled the fun for holidaymakers in Croatia this summer. Then, in September, a mite plague in areas on the northern Adriatic was added to the mix.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
