The ÖFB team's last home win against Norway was 45 years ago. On 29 August 1979, the Austrians triumphed 4-0 in front of 40,000 spectators in Vienna thanks to goals from Kurt Jara, Herbert Prohaska, Willy Kreuz and Hans Krankl. Since then, there have been three defeats, two draws and the one win in 2020 in six matches against the Norwegians. However, because the first seven matches up to 1979 were all won, the overall balance from the ÖFB's point of view is still clearly positive: eight wins in 13 international matches.