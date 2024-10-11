Air emissions have largely fallen in 2022

In the air emissions calculation, only those emissions are taken into account that are caused by people living in Austria and by companies based here, regardless of where they are emitted in the world, Statistics Austria explains the difference to the air pollutant and greenhouse gas inventory, which is compiled annually by the Federal Environment Agency and which reflects the emissions of air pollutants and greenhouse gases for Austria's national territory. According to Statistics Austria, the difference between the air emissions calculation and the other reporting obligations mentioned lies in the different consideration of transport emissions (emissions from residents versus domestic emissions).