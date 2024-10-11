Vorteilswelt
Sailing boat on Lake Constance had to be rescued

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 10:28

A 38-year-old man and his ten-year-old daughter got into distress on Lake Constance (Vorarlberg) on Wednesday. The water rescue team had to arrive and rescue them and their boat from the water.  

0 Kommentare

Due to the approaching foehn, the water rescue team had to be deployed on Lake Constance on Wednesday. A 38-year-old man was out sailing on the lake with his daughter (10) in the afternoon. As the wind got stronger and stronger, the man got into trouble. The mainsheet broke due to the storm. As a result, the skipper was no longer able to control the main sail. 

 The 38-year-old did the only right thing and alerted the emergency services. In the meantime, he cut the sail so that the wind no longer had any surface to attack and started the engine. Despite this, the boat continued to drift towards the German shore. 

Towed into the harbor
The water police set out with the police boat V-20 to the people in distress. The Wasserburg fire department had to be called in to rescue the sailing boat due to the shallow water. The boat was finally towed into Wasserburg harbor, father and daughter fortunately survived the incident unharmed.  

