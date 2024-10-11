Storm
Sailing boat on Lake Constance had to be rescued
A 38-year-old man and his ten-year-old daughter got into distress on Lake Constance (Vorarlberg) on Wednesday. The water rescue team had to arrive and rescue them and their boat from the water.
Due to the approaching foehn, the water rescue team had to be deployed on Lake Constance on Wednesday. A 38-year-old man was out sailing on the lake with his daughter (10) in the afternoon. As the wind got stronger and stronger, the man got into trouble. The mainsheet broke due to the storm. As a result, the skipper was no longer able to control the main sail.
The 38-year-old did the only right thing and alerted the emergency services. In the meantime, he cut the sail so that the wind no longer had any surface to attack and started the engine. Despite this, the boat continued to drift towards the German shore.
Towed into the harbor
The water police set out with the police boat V-20 to the people in distress. The Wasserburg fire department had to be called in to rescue the sailing boat due to the shallow water. The boat was finally towed into Wasserburg harbor, father and daughter fortunately survived the incident unharmed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.