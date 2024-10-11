Braathen about Hirscher
“It would be a dream come true for me”
Even "Ski Queen Mika" is amazed by Vonn's plan to return to the World Cup. But it's not just the US legend's comeback plans that stars of the scene are talking about these days. Lucas Braathen, for example, is looking forward to duels with Marcel Hirscher, who will be competing for Holland.
The "Atomic Media Day" on Thursday in Salzburg brought with it a crowd of stars. However, the names that were talked about the most were not there: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Marcel Hirscher and Lindsey Vonn. The 39-year-old is working on her comeback, was in New Zealand to do so and applied to the FIS for a wildcard. She also got service man Chris Krause from her outfitter Head. She wants to be at the start as a forerunner in Beaver Creek in mid-December. "I'm starting to get confused about all the comebacks. But that's great news," marvels compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin. As is the fact that Vonn will be skiing with an artificial knee: "Wow!"
The "Ski Queen" herself is looking forward to the World Cup start in Sölden at the end of October ("I feel good") and, above all, to her fiancé Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. "We haven't seen each other for three months," sighs "Mika". The Norwegian is currently undergoing important examinations. His comeback is still up in the air.
Braathen's Hirscher dream
However, the return of Brazilian skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has long been confirmed. The 24-year-old hopes that Marcel Hirscher will be there in Sölden - in the ÖSV, seven women are competing for three starting places in the qualification, and four aces for two in the men's race. "It would be a dream come true for me if we raced against each other. He was my idol and so important for my career." He was always able to ask Hirscher for advice, even after he retired in 2019. The 2022/23 slalom globe winner underlined his ambitions once again: "I'm coming back to be the best."
