Braathen's Hirscher dream

However, the return of Brazilian skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has long been confirmed. The 24-year-old hopes that Marcel Hirscher will be there in Sölden - in the ÖSV, seven women are competing for three starting places in the qualification, and four aces for two in the men's race. "It would be a dream come true for me if we raced against each other. He was my idol and so important for my career." He was always able to ask Hirscher for advice, even after he retired in 2019. The 2022/23 slalom globe winner underlined his ambitions once again: "I'm coming back to be the best."