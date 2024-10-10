Trial in Graz
Mare on a farm left to die in agony
The manager of a sanctuary in southern Styria had to stand trial for animal cruelty on Thursday. According to an expert witness, he is said to have allowed a 32-year-old mare to literally "die". The accused only came to his senses at a late stage.
A video of the last day in the life of a 32-year-old mare speaks volumes: the animal is severely emaciated and barely moves from the spot. The scene on a farm in southern Styria was recorded by the official veterinarian responsible, who then reported the farm manager to the police.
The 49-year-old had to answer for animal cruelty by omission at the Graz Regional Criminal Court on Thursday. According to the indictment, the self-proclaimed horse expert - he has no training in this area - failed to provide the horse with the appropriate veterinary treatment for weeks.
Defendant identifies "personal campaign" against him
According to the expert, the mare "literally died in extreme agony". The defendant does not really want to believe the expert, saying that the animal was already on the road to recovery and was regularly given painkillers. His defense lawyer also identified a "personal campaign" by the official veterinarian against her client, who would give his animals a "dignified life".
After almost two hours of sometimes heated discussion and a short time-out with his lawyer, the 49-year-old was nevertheless able to make up his mind: "Yes, closer care would have been necessary in this case." He gets off with a diversion: 120 hours of community service, having already served a 15-year ban on keeping horses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
