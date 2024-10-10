“The retirement age must not be raised”

There are currently 97,569 people over the age of 60 living in Burgenland - 32.3 percent of the population. On October 17, the SPÖ package of measures for the older generation will be on the agenda of the provincial parliament session - the federal government will be called upon by means of a motion for a resolution.

Raising the retirement age: rejection from Burgenland

The direction of travel is clear: "We are calling for a safeguarding of statutory pensions that maintain the standard of living and a clear rejection of any tendency to increase the retirement age," explains SPÖ Club Leader Roland Fürst. 45 years of work should be enough. "After a long working life, people deserve the right to a secure pension without being forced to work longer," adds SPÖ spokesperson Verena Dunst. In addition, the working conditions in some sectors are unhealthy anyway. As a result, most people would not be able to work until 65, let alone 67.