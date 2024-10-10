Older generation
“The retirement age must not be raised”
The regional Social Democratic Party is demanding a package of measures for the older generation from the federal government. The most important point: "45 years of work are enough". The ÖVP seniors also presented a survey and announced the development of a plan for work with senior citizens.
There are currently 97,569 people over the age of 60 living in Burgenland - 32.3 percent of the population. On October 17, the SPÖ package of measures for the older generation will be on the agenda of the provincial parliament session - the federal government will be called upon by means of a motion for a resolution.
Raising the retirement age: rejection from Burgenland
The direction of travel is clear: "We are calling for a safeguarding of statutory pensions that maintain the standard of living and a clear rejection of any tendency to increase the retirement age," explains SPÖ Club Leader Roland Fürst. 45 years of work should be enough. "After a long working life, people deserve the right to a secure pension without being forced to work longer," adds SPÖ spokesperson Verena Dunst. In addition, the working conditions in some sectors are unhealthy anyway. As a result, most people would not be able to work until 65, let alone 67.
Gap between men and women must be closed
The pension gap that still exists between men and women should also be reduced. "In order to close this gap, information about the effects of part-time work must be improved and women must be encouraged to return to work," said Dunst. A suitable measure would also be a higher valuation of child-raising and care periods.
Abolition of the pension allowance
The final abolition of the aliquot system for the first pension adjustment after retirement is also called for. On the subject of age discrimination through digitalization, the SPÖ is calling for a ban on surcharges for analogue services and the right to analogue processing of applications.
Seniors' barometer reveals many concerns
The Seniors' Association conducted a survey of 7,000 members together with the KOMMA opinion research institute. 729 responses were registered and telephone interviews were also conducted. Two key insights were gained, says regional chairman Rudolf Strommer. Work with senior citizens needs a structured plan, which is already being worked on, and senior citizens need a voice in parliament. "We are therefore calling on the ÖVP to put a representative in an electable position on the state list," says Strommer.
From age discrimination to mobility
The survey itself revealed many topics that are of particular concern to senior citizens. From digitalization (keyword: age discrimination) to the improvement of medical care (two-tier medicine). However, the topics of mobility and care are also on everyone's lips among the older generation. According to Strommer, uncertainty is particularly high here. "Many of those surveyed talk about two-tier medicine and long waiting times for specialists. A situation that is unacceptable for many. There simply has to be a right to be mobile and independent into old age. Not everyone has their own car or a family to look after them," emphasizes Strommer.
