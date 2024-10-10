The 2024 Nobel Prize for Literature goes to South Korea

"Menschenwerk" (2017)

In her novel "Menschenwerk" (published in German in 2017), the South Korean author deals with a student uprising in 1980, which was met with incomprehensible violence by the military regime at the time. The novel "Deine kalten Hände" (published in German in 2019) deals with women who have an eating disorder, patriarchal power relations and the male view of the female body. In 2020, her book "Weiß" was published in German, in which she mourned her sister, who died immediately after birth and whom she never knew, in poetic condensations and reflections. Most recently, her novel "Greek Lessons" was published this year, in which she tells the story of two ordinary people who meet in a moment of private fear. All five novels have been translated into German and published by Aufbau Verlag