Toto Wolff regrets fielding Antonelli in Monza

"Probably would have been smarter"

Antonelli had performed brilliantly in the test and had not made any mistakes over thousands of kilometers, "but it's different when you are an Italian driver, 18 years old and have your first opportunity at Monza. If we had considered that as a risk factor against the data we had from him, it would probably have been wiser to give him a practice session that was in a completely different time zone to Italy."