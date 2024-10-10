Despite ban on contact
Mette-Marit’s son contacted victims again
The headlines about Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius just won't go away. Now Marius Borg Høiby is said to have contacted the woman who had obtained a restraining order prohibiting contact.
On August 4, Høiby was arrested in Oslo on charges of assault and damage to property, but was released the next day. In September, the 27-year-old was again handcuffed for allegedly violating a no-contact order.
Marius contacted the victim again
Marius is said to have contacted the woman, who is considered the victim in an incident on August 4, several times against her will, calling her with a suppressed number. According to Høiby's lawyer Øyvind Bratlien, however, he denies the allegations.
Now Marius is said to have picked up the phone again and violated the no-contact order once more, as the victim's lawyer told the newspaper "Aftenposten". The police have already started an investigation into the matter.
Three different drugs in his blood
After his first arrest in August, Marius Borg Høiby admitted that he had become violent towards his girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed things in her apartment.
However, the results of the blood test carried out after the arrest showed that Høiby had no alcohol in his blood. However, the test showed not only cocaine, but also ecstasy and cannabis in the 27-year-old's blood.
Further charges against Marius
The charge of assault was extended in September to include negligent behavior and violation of a no-contact order, it was reported at the time. Høiby was also charged with alleged abuse in close relationships with two other women. There is also a charge of making threats against a fourth person.
Høiby is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship. He belongs to the royal family, but is not an official member of the royal house. He grew up together with his half-siblings from Mette-Marit and Haakon's marriage, 20-year-old Princess Ingrid Alexandra and 18-year-old Prince Sverre Magnus. Unlike the two of them, however, he has no public role.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
