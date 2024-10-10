Mette-Marit’s son contacted victims again

Høiby is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship. He belongs to the royal family, but is not an official member of the royal house. He grew up together with his half-siblings from Mette-Marit and Haakon's marriage, 20-year-old Princess Ingrid Alexandra and 18-year-old Prince Sverre Magnus. Unlike the two of them, however, he has no public role.