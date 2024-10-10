Study shows:
Children spend €17 per month on online games
On average, children between the ages of six and ten play online for 45 minutes a day and spend €17 a month on it. These are the findings of the latest Upper Austrian children's media study 2024 by Education Group Linz. In addition, 25 percent of children play at night.
The fact that media use among younger children continues to rise is in line with the long-term trend. At the same time, equipment with technical devices is also increasing and the age of entry is falling, as Peter Eiselmair, Managing Director of Education Group GmbH, said at a press conference in Linz on Wednesday.
However, the study also shows that playing outside, meeting friends and spending time with the family are among the most important leisure activities. This is followed by television for adolescents. At the same time, the enthusiasm for reading remains unbroken, with printed books being preferred.
Games preferred to combat boredom
Three quarters of children currently have access to a computer, 21% use it regularly for online games and stay alone, while 18% play online with others. Classic games such as board games, card games and puzzles continue to lead the field with an average of 67 minutes per day, explained David Pfarrhofer, Managing Director of the market Institute.
However, when asked about the entertainment value and fun factor as an effective way to combat boredom, children prefer online games - mostly on their smartphones. In addition to the various genres, educational apps are also very popular - according to the study, the weekly reach is 59%. The most important gaming partners in the online world are usually the family.
Online games would evoke positive emotions in most children, such as a good mood and the urge to move. However, the study also revealed tiredness, exhaustion or annoyance - around a fifth of the six to ten-year-olds surveyed mentioned negative effects when asked about their feelings after playing online.
Appeal to parents
Upper Austrian education officer Christine Haberlander (ÖVP) is very critical of the fact that 25 percent of children also play at night. She appealed to parents to monitor their children's online behavior and to do relationship work here too "in order to promote good media use". She could also imagine a ban on cell phones in all schools, but this would be a matter for the Federal Ministry.
"The problem of media use itself is outside of school and 77% of schools have their own rules for using cell phones anyway," she said at the press conference.
