Four arrests
Milk boys set up drug trade in the Innviertel region
A wild chase at the beginning of May got the investigation going. At the time, seven young people had fled from a plainclothes patrol in a car. The suspicion that they were all involved in the drug trade has now been confirmed. Four milk boys (aged 16, 17 and 21) are now in Ried prison.
At the beginning of May 2024, there was a pursuit in Braunau in which seven inmates tried to flee from a plainclothes patrol in a car. During the pursuit, the car occupants threw several packages of narcotics out of the car. After breaking through several roadblocks, the driver was finally stopped in St. Johann am Walde. In the trunk of the car was a 16-year-old Romanian from Mattighofen, who had only been released from prison in March 2024 and had already been convicted of drug dealing.
Several seizures at the beginning of September
This prompted the Braunau police to launch an extensive investigation. The suspicion of drug trafficking hardened to four people, the 16-year-old Romanian, 17-year-old Bosnian, a 15-year-old and a 21-year-old Serbian. In close coordination with the public prosecutor's office in Ried im Innkreis, several raids were carried out at the end of August/beginning of September 2024 with the support of the Upper Austrian State Criminal Police Office and the forces of the Braunau criminal investigation department, whereby the 16-year-old, the 17-year-old, the 21-year-old and another 17-year-old were arrested and taken to Ried im Innkreis prison.
Two couriers also arrested
The 15-year-old was reported at large. In summary, the sale of around 6 kilograms of cannabis products and 300 grams of cocaine by the group was cleared up. The majority of these drugs were sold to a large number of young people, mainly in parks in Mattighofen.
Further investigations led to the identification of the courier drivers of the criminal organization. They are a 22-year-old Hungarian and a 27-year-old, both from Mattighofen. The two courier drivers were also arrested by order of the public prosecutor's office in Ried and taken to Ried prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.