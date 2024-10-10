Milk boys set up drug trade in the Innviertel region

At the beginning of May 2024, there was a pursuit in Braunau in which seven inmates tried to flee from a plainclothes patrol in a car. During the pursuit, the car occupants threw several packages of narcotics out of the car. After breaking through several roadblocks, the driver was finally stopped in St. Johann am Walde. In the trunk of the car was a 16-year-old Romanian from Mattighofen, who had only been released from prison in March 2024 and had already been convicted of drug dealing.