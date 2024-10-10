UNICEF shock figures
Sexual violence: hundreds of millions of young victims
UNICEF has published shocking figures: more than 370 million girls and young women worldwide have been raped or experienced sexual assault before the age of 18. An estimated 240 to 310 million boys and young men are also among the victims.
On the occasion of World Girls' Day on Friday, the Children's Fund published the first global estimate on the topic of sexualized violence against children. This means that one in eight girls is affected by this form of violence.
If "non-contact" forms of sexualized violence such as online or verbal violence were included, the number of girls and young women affected worldwide would rise to 650 million.
Boys and young men are also affected by sexualized violence, as UNICEF further reported. An estimated 240 to 310 million boys - around one in eleven - have experienced rape or sexual assault in their childhood. According to the data, most sexualized violence against minors occurs during adolescence, with a significant increase between the ages of 14 and 17.
Most victims in sub-Saharan Africa
According to UNICEF, sexualized violence against children is widespread across all geographical, cultural and economic boundaries. The highest number of victims is in sub-Saharan Africa with 79 million girls and women, followed by 75 million in East and Southeast Asia, 73 million in Central and South Asia and 68 million in Europe and North America.
According to UNICEF, the data comes from nationally representative surveys conducted in 120 countries and territories between 2010 and 2022. However, there are gaps in the data, particularly regarding the experiences of boys and non-physical forms of sexualized violence.
UNICEF Director: "A stain of shame"
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said: "Sexualized violence against children is a stain on our moral conscience." It causes deep trauma, often at the hands of someone the child knows and trusts, in places where they should feel safe. Survivors often carry the trauma with them into adulthood.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.