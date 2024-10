Grand Art Prize of the province goes to a woman for the first time

Karastoyanova-Hermentin has close ties to Salzburg and was awarded the annual scholarship for music by the state of Salzburg. A further collaboration with the aspekte festival is planned for 2026. Performances of her works regularly take place in Europe and beyond. "I am delighted to receive this prestigious award from the province of Salzburg. Deeply rooted in the Salzburg music scene for three decades now, numerous of my commissioned compositions have been realized in first and world premieres. My thanks go above all to the great performers, the indomitable organizers and a curious, unbiased audience," said the prizewinner.