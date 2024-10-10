Deaths already reported
Eye of megahurricane “Milton” hits Florida
Hurricane Milton has made landfall in the US state of Florida. Meteorologists fear that it could become one of the most dangerous storms in the state's history. Several people have already lost their lives in tornadoes. More than two million households in Florida were without power on Wednesday evening.
Shortly before "Milton" hit the coast, it had been downgraded from the highest category 5 to level 4 and finally to 3. The storm, including torrential rain, has already triggered at least 19 tornadoes and destroyed around 125 homes.
Several dead at country club
In Saint Lucie County, north of Fort Pierce, several suspected tornadoes have led to several deaths, Sheriff Keith Pearson told WPTV. They are believed to have died at the Spanish Lakes Country Club.
Sea level could rise by up to four meters
"Milton" is now threatening the greater Tampa Bay area, where more than three million people live. According to forecasts, the sea level could rise by up to four meters. At sea, the hurricane caused waves up to 8.5 meters high, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Rescue operations during the night
The authorities were preparing for extensive search and rescue operations that may last all night. "This means that almost all rescue work will have to be carried out in the dark in the middle of the night, but that's OK. They're going to make it," said Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis
"Milton" is now expected to move from the Gulf coast of Florida across the state towards the Atlantic. Severe destruction is also expected beyond the coasts. Tornadoes were already raging in parts of Florida before the hurricane's arrival. Water levels rose rapidly as the strong winds drove the seawater inland.
In this article, tornadoes are shown shortly before the arrival of "Milton":
Meteorologists predicted it could be one of the most dangerous storms in the state's history. In addition to extreme wind speeds, heavy rainfall and dangerous storm surges are expected, which could cause widespread flooding.
Millions of people ordered to evacuate
The authorities have ordered the evacuation of several coastal areas. Millions of people were asked to leave their homes and seek safety. Many heeded the call - there were reports of traffic jams and shortages of fuel and emergency accommodation. Finally, the authorities asked people to barricade themselves in place ("shelter in place"), as a safe evacuation was no longer possible.
Preparations were in full swing right up to the last minute. The US government initiated far-reaching relief measures to support the affected areas. The Pentagon mobilized thousands of National Guardsmen to help with rescue operations and the distribution of relief supplies. Emergency centers have also been set up to ensure rapid assistance during and after the storm.
A week and a half ago, storm "Helene" had already caused severe damage in Florida and several other states. Well over 200 people lost their lives. Many of those affected in Florida had no time to recover from the destruction in view of the arrival of "Milton".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
