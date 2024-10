Four scenarios for how things will proceed after talks

Talking instead of negotiating and waiting instead of knowing. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen postponed the awarding of the government formation contract and asked all three parties - Herbert Kickl (FPÖ), Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Andreas Babler (SPÖ) - to sit around the table. Because at least two of the three "big" parties are needed for a stable government in any possible constellation, the top candidates should, according to Van der Bellen, "reliably clarify by the end of next week whether and which cooperation is or would be conceivable in principle".