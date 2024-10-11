Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Major award

Profession as a vocation: Styrian lives for the animals

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 09:34

Animal shelter manager Susanne Bräuer from Graz knows no working hours - she lives her work with body, heart and soul. A portrait of this outstanding role model.

0 Kommentare

As reported, Susanne Bräuer was honored this year with the state's animal protection award together with the "Krone" - and this woman, this icon in animal protection, deserves every award that would be possible. She has been at the provincial animal shelter in Grabenstraße in Graz for 18 years - and it makes a big difference whether you run such an institution and see your job as a job. Or whether you live it with body, heart and soul.

Susanne Bräuer at the presentation of the Animal Welfare Award by Deputy Governor Anton Lang (Bild: Land Steiermark)
Susanne Bräuer at the presentation of the Animal Welfare Award by Deputy Governor Anton Lang
(Bild: Land Steiermark)

When she starts, it is usually still dark, when she finishes, it is already dark again. If necessary, she also gets up every three hours at night to give a bottle to helpless kittens (whose mothers are strays, have been brought together, died at birth, etc.). So many animals owe their lives to her. Their chance of a new life!

(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

Like "Robby". Emaciated to 20 kilos, the sick Staffordshire terrier arrived at the shelter as a foundling. "He immediately touched my heart," says Susanne Bräuer. "Because he was in such a bad condition and, at twelve years old, he was already old. And even though he had been starved and badly treated, he still trusted people, was grateful and had so much love to give."

She and her team nursed "Robby" back to health. But there was not much hope of finding a new owner for the old animal; he had been in the shelter for two years. "Especially with this breed, which unfortunately and wrongly has such a bad reputation." But then the miracle happened: "Robby" found his great happiness with a wonderful family who have the greatest joy with him, love him and spoil him! He is really happy."

Thank you, Mrs. Bräuer!

It is lucky coincidences like these that give her new energy, strength and a lot of joy even in difficult times - very poor animals that have been through terrible things, exhaustion, many challenges. For her great work. Thank you, Mrs. Bräuer!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christa Blümel
Christa Blümel
Porträt von Eva Blümel
Eva Blümel
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf