Major award
Profession as a vocation: Styrian lives for the animals
Animal shelter manager Susanne Bräuer from Graz knows no working hours - she lives her work with body, heart and soul. A portrait of this outstanding role model.
As reported, Susanne Bräuer was honored this year with the state's animal protection award together with the "Krone" - and this woman, this icon in animal protection, deserves every award that would be possible. She has been at the provincial animal shelter in Grabenstraße in Graz for 18 years - and it makes a big difference whether you run such an institution and see your job as a job. Or whether you live it with body, heart and soul.
When she starts, it is usually still dark, when she finishes, it is already dark again. If necessary, she also gets up every three hours at night to give a bottle to helpless kittens (whose mothers are strays, have been brought together, died at birth, etc.). So many animals owe their lives to her. Their chance of a new life!
Like "Robby". Emaciated to 20 kilos, the sick Staffordshire terrier arrived at the shelter as a foundling. "He immediately touched my heart," says Susanne Bräuer. "Because he was in such a bad condition and, at twelve years old, he was already old. And even though he had been starved and badly treated, he still trusted people, was grateful and had so much love to give."
She and her team nursed "Robby" back to health. But there was not much hope of finding a new owner for the old animal; he had been in the shelter for two years. "Especially with this breed, which unfortunately and wrongly has such a bad reputation." But then the miracle happened: "Robby" found his great happiness with a wonderful family who have the greatest joy with him, love him and spoil him! He is really happy."
Thank you, Mrs. Bräuer!
It is lucky coincidences like these that give her new energy, strength and a lot of joy even in difficult times - very poor animals that have been through terrible things, exhaustion, many challenges. For her great work. Thank you, Mrs. Bräuer!
