New registrations of electric cars declined

New registrations of two-wheelers were rather stable: 9693 motorcycles (up 1.8 percent) and 32,947 motorcycles (down 0.8 percent) were newly registered. Among commercial vehicles, trucks up to twelve tons were in particular demand. At 485 vehicles, new registrations rose by 63.9 percent. In addition, 25,614 trucks up to 3.5 tons were registered - 12.4 percent more than in the same period last year. And there were 3042 new registrations for trucks over twelve tons (up 16.1 percent). There was a 13.7 percent decrease in the number of 2926 tractor units. New registrations of agricultural and forestry tractors fell by 2.4 percent to 5325 vehicles.