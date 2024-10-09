Vacation plane to bring guests to Carinthia

A tour operator and beds are also already available for holidaymakers. The tour operator UKS Touristik wants to accommodate German holidaymakers in Carinthia's 4- and 5-star hotels. Tyrol has already gone down this route. However, Carinthia is only at the bottom of the league in this hotel category in Austria. You have to catch up. "We offer package deals and hope for an occupancy rate of 70 percent. Our target group is short breaks," says UKS Tourism Managing Director Christian Henkel.