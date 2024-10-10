House of wine
New trendy meeting place for vinophile delights
Friends of good taste are welcome at the Haus des Weines. The celebration starts today, Thursday, with special guided tours. The program also includes two tastings.
After almost two years of planning and implementation, the time has come. The House of Wine in Donnerskirchen is officially opening its doors. Whether tourists from afar, day-trippers by bike or regular guests from the surrounding area - everyone is welcome! A new restaurant area with a wine lounge and bar is the central point of contact: the Morizz - Bread & Wine.
A look back at a long tradition
The new vinophile meeting place can be found in the town center, specifically in the Martinsschlössl, formerly known as the Leisserhof. The property is a large estate that served the Esterházy family as the most important winery in western Hungary from the Baroque period until the beginning of the 20th century. Prince Moritz of Liechtenstein played a very special role. "Not just for tourists, Morizz and the House of Wine should now also be a hotspot for all wine and pleasure lovers," says Wein-Burgenland Chairman Herbert Oschep.
Tastings and delicacies
Today, Thursday, from 4 pm, everyone can get an idea of this. "Fine wines and small regional delicacies will be provided," says host Karl Mutsch. Apart from the Morizz house collection, the winning wines of the Red-Golden Grape can be tasted in the wine chapel. Wine tourism managing director Christian Zechmeister also holds two seated tastings in the Leithabergsaal - registration on site. Andreas Liegenfeld, president of the winery, will guide interested groups through the house every hour. The Trachtenkapelle Donnerskirchen will provide entertainment.
During the tour, Chamber of Commerce President Andreas Wirth and Governor Hans Peter Doskozil were already able to enjoy special rarities - fine wines from the 1983 and 1970 vintages.
