New trendy meeting place for vinophile delights

A look back at a long tradition

The new vinophile meeting place can be found in the town center, specifically in the Martinsschlössl, formerly known as the Leisserhof. The property is a large estate that served the Esterházy family as the most important winery in western Hungary from the Baroque period until the beginning of the 20th century. Prince Moritz of Liechtenstein played a very special role. "Not just for tourists, Morizz and the House of Wine should now also be a hotspot for all wine and pleasure lovers," says Wein-Burgenland Chairman Herbert Oschep.