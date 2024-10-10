Koralmbahn near Graz
Swiss equip Styrians for operations in the tunnel
There will soon be two trained portal fire departments for the Koralmbahn airport tunnel in the area around Graz. With the right equipment and training, they should be able to save lives in an emergency. Why the firefighters have to travel to Switzerland for this - and what they learn there.
The figures are impressive: if there is a fire in a passenger train in a tunnel, 24 fire departments with 38 vehicles, 205 firefighters and a total of 97 breathing apparatus wearers are required. Exactly this scenario must also be played out for the Koralm Railway, which is due to be completed by the end of 2025.
The associated airport tunnel in the south of Graz will in future be the operational area of several so-called portal fire departments. In an emergency, the Feldkirchen fire department will be able to enter the tunnel to the north and the Kalsdorf fire department to the south.
"We are a lowland fire department, rails are a completely new operational area for us," says Oliver Süss, press officer for the Kalsdorf fire brigade. Previously, the Florianis only had basic training for road tunnels - "now all 24 breathing apparatus wearers are receiving special training". Süss himself will soon be one of those professionals.
Training at the highest international level
The training location is curious: "We travel to Switzerland at the end of November and beginning of December," says Süss, "the training at the Erzberg Tunnel Research Center is amazing, but there are simply more railroad tunnels in Switzerland."
He is referring to the "International Fire Academy" in Balsthal - it is regarded as "Europe's leading fire academy for education and training in underground transportation facilities". In a two-day training course, Süss and his colleagues learn how to rescue people in the event of a fire and how to extinguish the fire at the same time. This is because evacuation is much more difficult than in a road tunnel and takes place via special airlocks. "We wear a long-term SCBA with twice the operating time for this," explains the Floriani.
This breathing apparatus is part of a comprehensive range of special equipment provided by ÖBB for these special fire department operations. Each individual item has to withstand enormous heat. It also includes its own small equipment vehicle. This vehicle is already in Kalsdorf - equipped with thermal imaging cameras, marker lights and the like.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.