Burgenlanders rock Berlin and get into battles

A fan moment you could only wish for. Chris was visibly moved and fought back tears: "I've got a bit of pippi in my eyes now," he confessed, whereupon he and Blümchen sang "Nur geträumt" together for good measure. By the way: Samu Haber and Mark Forster wanted the Burgenland metal singer in their team. Chris Chalmer's Danish roots then led him to Samu. It will be interesting to see what happens. Because Chris admitted that he couldn't really sing, only growl. Growing ballads? Why not! The battles start in mid-October.