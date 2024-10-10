Criticism of tree felling on the banks of the Schwarza in Ternitz

Recently, there has been repeated criticism of tree clearances along the Schwarza from IG-Schwarza. This organization is committed to the sustainable preservation of the riverbanks. "This year, between 800 and 1000 trees were removed, some of which were perfectly healthy," complains chairman Hannes Kernbeis. In addition, the rootstocks of these trees were not dug up. "If they rot, there are holes in the dam and it collapses," he says.