Danger from falling over

Criticism of tree felling on the banks of the Schwarza in Ternitz

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 05:50

The importance of proper flood protection measures on the Schwarza was recently demonstrated in Ternitz. In the course of the heavy storms three weeks ago and the enormous volumes of water, an 18-meter poplar fell into the river and got caught in front of the weir at Petersberg.

Rescuing it proved to be a complex task: Using a crane and cable winch, the 20-ton tree was recovered in six hours. "Fortunately, it was lying in the direction of the river and not across," says Gerhard Windbichler, Chairman of the Water Supply Association. Otherwise, the area around the Petersberg could have quickly been flooded much more severely. 

Many local residents are also committed to preserving the trees (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Many local residents are also committed to preserving the trees
Hannes Kernbeis points to an apparently healthy tree that also fell victim to the flood protection measures. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Hannes Kernbeis points to an apparently healthy tree that also fell victim to the flood protection measures.
Accusation: too many and healthy trunks felled

Recently, there has been repeated criticism of tree clearances along the Schwarza from IG-Schwarza. This organization is committed to the sustainable preservation of the riverbanks. "This year, between 800 and 1000 trees were removed, some of which were perfectly healthy," complains chairman Hannes Kernbeis. In addition, the rootstocks of these trees were not dug up. "If they rot, there are holes in the dam and it collapses," he says.

However, Windbichler rejects the accusation that healthy trees were also removed here. With the help of experts, it is decided which trees are considered dangerous. "It's often impossible for a layperson to tell," says Windbichler: "We try to work as carefully as possible."

Doris Seebacher
