Fußi attests that the SPÖ is in a “pitiful” state

Even more miserable than the state of the republic was the state of his party. Social democracy was only held together by a "logic of power". He wanted to renew the SPÖ "from the ground up". Under his leadership, "the best minds" should be given a job - and not "the right people for the party". Fußi wants to shape a new style and dispense with "dirty campaigning", even if he knows that this is at odds with his previous work.