Wants to become party leader
Fußi attests that the SPÖ is in a “pitiful” state
Rudi Fußi made it clear at a press conference on Wednesday that he wants to become leader of the SPÖ. The PR consultant recently insulted Andreas Babler's entourage as a "cult" and called for a fresh start in terms of personnel immediately after the National Council elections. Now it seems clear: with him at the center.
From ÖVP to Team Stronach: The dazzling PR consultant Rudi Fußi has already had many areas of activity in different climes in his career. Now, the 48-year-old has been a member of the SPÖ again since last year and wants to lead the Social Democrats. The former advisor to former Federal Chancellor Christian Kern explained the reasons for his sudden claim to leadership on Wednesday under the motto "The country needs new Reds".
"Loss of reality" in the mainstream parties
Fußi explained that "the political class has decoupled". Austrians could have observed this "loss of reality" on election night. The SPÖ and ÖVP were celebrating the worst result in their history: "Who is celebrating here and why is anyone celebrating?" asked Fußi.
His diagnosis: personal advancement is more important than the common good. His political role model had always been Bruno Kreisky. Fußi sees him as the last politician whose actions were directly perceptible to the population. The SPÖ had moved away from these ideals.
His program comprises five points:
- Work: someone who goes to work should have at least "twice as much in their wallet" as someone who does not want to go to work. The cost of work should also be reduced in order to make Austria more attractive as an industrial location.
- Division of society: quota thinking must be stopped. His message: equal rights for all.
- All-day childcare: this would "liberate hundreds of thousands of women". Housing must also become more affordable again.
- Commitment to democracy: Austria is a country of immigration, but the Republic has "overreached itself". Foreigners were not to blame for this, he said, and politicians should be held responsible. Right-wing extremists and Islamists must be "prosecuted" with full force.
- Anti-corruption: Fußi wants to introduce the "strictest anti-corruption law in the EU".
The truth is reasonable for people, but problems in Austria are played down: from the ailing healthcare sector to rampant corruption. Fußi spoke of a lack of prospects "deep into the middle class". In this context, the PR professional and entrepreneur criticized greed for profit. However, he was keen to emphasize that capitalism is not the same as a market economy.
Even more miserable than the state of the republic was the state of his party. Social democracy was only held together by a "logic of power". He wanted to renew the SPÖ "from the ground up". Under his leadership, "the best minds" should be given a job - and not "the right people for the party". Fußi wants to shape a new style and dispense with "dirty campaigning", even if he knows that this is at odds with his previous work.
Babler - the "great social democrat"
Fußi emphasized that he would not run against Babler. He described Babler as a "great social democrat". The SPÖ leader had been "credible" in the election campaign. Babler is one of the finest people Fußi knows. However, he had not succeeded in overcoming internal resistance.
"It is only thanks to your change in the statutes that I can stand here today and complete your work," he called out to Babler. A journalist then wanted to know what would qualify Fußi to overcome internal hurdles. Fußi replied: "Cojones." Spanish for "balls". However, the 48-year-old still needs around 14,000 declarations of support by the end of the year to qualify for a fight vote ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
