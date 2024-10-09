New trade fair president
Automatically saved draft
In the run-up to the Innsbruck Autumn Fair, which opened its doors on Wednesday, the "Krone" met with the new President of the fair, Sebiye Cara. In this interview, she explains how the artist became a successful company boss and now also a trade fair president.
"Krone": How did it come about that you became trade fair president?
Sebiye Cara: The Chamber of Commerce has the right to nominate the trade fair president. This is how I was nominated for this position with a seat on the CMI Supervisory Board. While other interest groups talk about promoting young talent and office splitting, this attitude is actually practiced in the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce.
What do you do as an entrepreneur?
I run several petrol stations. I started with two of them eight years ago.
How do you come to run petrol stations?
I was 28 years old at the time. I grew up and went to school in Tyrol, then I started studying in Vienna. First I studied business law, but then I decided to go into art and switched to the University of Applied Arts. I graduated there and worked at the business school on the side.
So you have a keen interest in art. Do you make art yourself?
Very much. Not at the moment. I'm very focused on my work and my new job as President of the trade fair.
How did you get from art to the filling station?
As so often in life, it was a coincidence. I moved back to Tyrol for family reasons. I helped my uncle run two petrol stations. I then took over as his successor. It worked well, I got on well with the employees, the main focus is always on the employees. It started with two petrol stations and now there are seven.
In challenging times like these, you need a great deal of sensitivity and creativity to run a company successfully.
Sebiye Cara
Why did you choose petrol stations despite your great interest in art?
You can look at it like this: Employee management is also a fine art. And I take that seriously, I try to always have an open ear for my employees, take time for them and value them. After all, I am also dependent on my team. And in challenging times like these, you need a lot of sensitivity and creativity to be able to run a company successfully.
What do you experience as a petrol station manager?
All sorts of things. It's really exciting. Petrol stations are very diverse, from retail to gastronomy and gambling to fuels. The clientele is just as diverse. From construction workers to bank managers - everyone needs to fill up on energy, whether it's fuel or coffee.
Do you also stand inside the filling station yourself?
Yes, of course I've always worked directly in one of the filling stations. I also train employees again and again. And I really enjoy the customer contact.
The trade fair is a meeting place where people come together - and that's never out of fashion.
Sebiye Cara
Are they 24-hour service stations? What is the atmosphere like at night?
Yes, there are also 24-hour filling stations. The idea that many people have that it is dangerous to work there as a woman is not true.
What are your tasks as trade fair president?
I would like to contribute the experience I have as an entrepreneur and the interests of the Chamber of Commerce. I try to contribute to the successful mix of the state of Tyrol, the city of Innsbruck, TVB Innsbruck and the Chamber of Commerce. The managing director is in charge of day-to-day operations. I am on the Supervisory Board and attend the Supervisory Board meetings and the openings.
What is your vision for the Innsbruck trade fair?
The trade fair is a meeting place where people come together - and that is never out of date. And there should always be room for new ideas and projects, we have to constantly develop and be future-oriented. But above all, I attach great importance to the people - both the visitors and the staff. Respectful cooperation is particularly important to me.
How have you fared so far as the new President?
It's going very well. I'm looking forward to the fall fair with its wide range of products.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.