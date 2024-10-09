Vorteilswelt
Winter sports

Skiing will be more expensive once again

09.10.2024 12:25

Winter sports enthusiasts will have to pay around five percent more this year if they want to take the lift or cable car up the mountain. 

The fact that the prices for Vorarlberg's ski lifts increase every year has long since become standard practice. The only question is how much more expensive the tickets will be. This year it will be just over five percent on average - at least for season tickets. Day tickets are also likely to be around five percent more expensive. Andreas Gapp, spokesman for the cable car operators, justifies the price increase with higher personnel costs and investments in infrastructure.

Dynamic pricing
What also seems to be gaining more and more acceptance is so-called dynamic pricing. This means that tickets are no longer offered at the same price every day, but are higher or lower depending on demand and the time of booking. Some ski resorts in Vorarlberg have already done this - such as Silvretta Montafon and Brandnertal - and others will follow suit in the coming season.

There is also news from the Schetteregg ski area in the Bregenzerwald: the Egg municipality's plan to buy up the company shares and then look for investors failed. Not least because two other co-owners are also interested in taking over the company and continuing to run it. These plans are now being examined by the municipality - how the ski resort, which is in urgent need of millions in investment, will continue is still up in the air.

