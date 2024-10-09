Winter sports
Skiing will be more expensive once again
Winter sports enthusiasts will have to pay around five percent more this year if they want to take the lift or cable car up the mountain.
The fact that the prices for Vorarlberg's ski lifts increase every year has long since become standard practice. The only question is how much more expensive the tickets will be. This year it will be just over five percent on average - at least for season tickets. Day tickets are also likely to be around five percent more expensive. Andreas Gapp, spokesman for the cable car operators, justifies the price increase with higher personnel costs and investments in infrastructure.
Dynamic pricing
What also seems to be gaining more and more acceptance is so-called dynamic pricing. This means that tickets are no longer offered at the same price every day, but are higher or lower depending on demand and the time of booking. Some ski resorts in Vorarlberg have already done this - such as Silvretta Montafon and Brandnertal - and others will follow suit in the coming season.
There is also news from the Schetteregg ski area in the Bregenzerwald: the Egg municipality's plan to buy up the company shares and then look for investors failed. Not least because two other co-owners are also interested in taking over the company and continuing to run it. These plans are now being examined by the municipality - how the ski resort, which is in urgent need of millions in investment, will continue is still up in the air.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.