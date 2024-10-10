I have COPD: what should I know about it?

The causes of COPD include active and passive cigarette use (including e-cigarettes and vapes!) as well as high levels of particulate matter and occupational exposure. The symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease include a chronic cough, mucous sputum and shortness of breath on exertion, which can have a long-term impact on everyday life.

The following can help with COPD

complete cessation of smoking,

physical activity, nutritional advice and

nutritional advice and physiotherapy.

Drug treatment includes inhaled medication to dilate the bronchial tubes, cortisone, expectorant medication and long-term oxygen therapy in severe cases. In addition to vaccinations against infectious diseases such as influenza, pneumococcus and Covid-19, osteoporosis prevention with vitamin D and calcium can also help.

If you become acutely short of breath, you should seek medical help immediately (ambulance 144 or, in milder cases, the health telephone 1450 or the medical radio service).