I have COPD: what should I know about it?
Around 400,000 people in Austria suffer from this lung disease. Stopping smoking is the most important treatment measure for many of them. Dr. Christian Mate, a general practitioner, has all the information and contact points for those affected here and on KroneMED.
Breathing is an important part of our vitality and if it is restricted, it can cause anxiety and stress.if you suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or have symptoms that worry you, talk to your GP.
Good to know
The causes of COPD include active and passive cigarette use (including e-cigarettes and vapes!) as well as high levels of particulate matter and occupational exposure. The symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease include a chronic cough, mucous sputum and shortness of breath on exertion, which can have a long-term impact on everyday life.
The following can help with COPD
- complete cessation of smoking,
- physical activity,
- nutritional advice and
- physiotherapy.
Drug treatment includes inhaled medication to dilate the bronchial tubes, cortisone, expectorant medication and long-term oxygen therapy in severe cases. In addition to vaccinations against infectious diseases such as influenza, pneumococcus and Covid-19, osteoporosis prevention with vitamin D and calcium can also help.
If you become acutely short of breath, you should seek medical help immediately (ambulance 144 or, in milder cases, the health telephone 1450 or the medical radio service).
How your GP can help
The GP plays an important role both in the diagnosis of chronic lung disease and in the long-term therapeutic care of those affected. COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is characterized by a narrowing ("obstruction") of the bronchial tubes with shortness of breath, coughing and mucous sputum. In most cases, the cause is many years of cigarette consumption in combination with a genetic predisposition.
Passive smoking, air pollution and occupational exposure to dust are also risk factors. Unlike asthma, the narrowing of the bronchial tubes in COPD progresses more and more. However, this can be positively influenced by taking the right measures.
If you experience symptoms at night and/or at the weekend, the health hotline 1450 can help you with health-related questions. You can also find out about common health issues in the GP practice at kronemed.at . The health portal at gesundheit.gv.at also provides you with a comprehensive range of information on the Internet.
If your GP notices symptoms that indicate COPD, he or she can send you to a lung specialist for further clarification.
A lung function test provides information
The lung specialist can make a diagnosis by carrying out a lung function test on you. You breathe in and out several times through a mouthpiece into a so-called spirometer - initially calmly and then deeper and faster. Among other things, this allows an assessment of how much air your lungs can take in, how freely the air can flow through the bronchial tubes and how efficient your lungs are overall. COPD is mainly treated with inhaled medication, i.e. the active ingredient is inhaled directly into the lungs. Your lung specialist and subsequently your GP can also show you how to use your prescribed inhaler correctly.
In the event of severe or rapidly increasing breathlessness, poor overall health or worsening symptoms despite treatment, your GP can refer you to a hospital.
Further points of contact for those affected
- Rehabilitation center: During a rehabilitation stay, you can learn breathing exercises to alleviate your symptoms and improve your physical fitness. A rehabilitation stay can help you to have a good quality of life despite COPD. The measures include a fitness program tailored to your individual performance level, learning special breathing techniques, nutritional advice and psychological support. For many patients, smoking cessation is also a key focus.
- Physiotherapist: A physiotherapist specializing in respiratory therapy can show you how to live as well as possible despite COPD. This includes breathing exercises, appropriate strength and endurance training and exercises to improve chest mobility.
- Pharmacy: Your pharmacy, as well as your doctor, is your point of contact when it comes to taking medication. You can also get advice on the use of herbal remedies. If you suffer from a chronic illness, you should also discuss the use of over-the-counter herbal medicines with your GP in advance.
