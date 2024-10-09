Lijnders’ favorites have so far failed to deliver

Because they are considered favorites of the Dutchman, there was a certain amount of unrest in the team. Bajcetic and Clark made their debuts at the start of the Premier League in Prague (0:3). The accusation that the coach favored the two remains in the air. Even though Lijnders was probably in charge of the two new signings, the responsibility lies with sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner. And if you look at the output of all the purchases he has made so far as boss of the Bulls, it is striking that not a single new signing has really hit the mark.