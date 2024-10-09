16-year-old plays “Tetris” all the way through

This made it possible to get well past level 29 - but then it turned out that even bigger problems lurked later on. For example, in the levels after 138, where the blocks sometimes have unusual color patterns that make them difficult to recognize. From level 155, the likelihood of the game crashing when complete rows are dismantled increases. This has stopped previous record runs, such as that of the 13-year-old player with the pseudonym "BlueScuti", who crashed "Tetris" at level 157 in January.