“Must not be left in awe”

"An extremely robust team." The team is in third place in Sweden with four rounds to go and expects around 10,000 fans in the Tele2 Arena on Wednesday. "We're not the favorites in any of the games. I want the girls to enjoy it - and above all to stay focused!" Meaning? "We mustn't be awestruck and lose our lightness of touch. That's what sets us apart."

"It makes the team stronger"

Even though the other opponents, Manchester City and defending champions Barcelona, are quite frightening. "We put ourselves under too much pressure against such top teams last year," said Brancao, who has an ace up her sleeve in Milan newcomer Kamila Dubcova. "We haven't seen a player like her here before. She helped us immediately and makes the team stronger." Maybe also on Wednesday in Stockholm ...