The Petzen
A mountain, its magic, boundless solidarity
A new documentary is dedicated to the unique region around the Petzen.
"The Petzen is not just our adventure mountain, it tells a story. For us, this wonderful mountain massif in the Karawanken is more than just home," says Norbert Haimburger, choirmaster of MGV Petzen. After all, the mountain range connects Carinthia with Slovenia and stands for boundless solidarity and diversity.
New documentary about a Carinthian paradise
The mountain in the Unseco Global Geopark Karawanken is the focus of its own film: "Landleben - Rund um die Petzen". And it is not only the unique nature that is given a voice, but also the people of the region.
"The whole mountain and the beautiful region around it are a paradise for the heart," says Sabine Kolar, owner of the "Alte Zollhütte" in an interview with the "Krone". "Nowhere else will you be rewarded with such a creative view of the Jauntal valley," adds organic farmer Klaus Tschaitschmann, who is the fifth generation to run the Schatterhof farm and cultivates the fields with various types of grain at the foot of the mountain.
To be seen on television
Country life - Around the Petzen, Wednesday, October 9, 9:05 pm, ORFIII
The Petzen is not only popular with those who love their homeland. Numerous athletes are also drawn to the local mountain of the Lower Carinthians. Mountain railway manager Franz Skuk: "Hikers, skiers and cyclists really appreciate our Petzen area."
During a kayak tour, mountain guide Horst Kaschnig takes the audience on an exciting journey into the depths of the Lower Carinthian mountain massif and tells fascinating anecdotes.
Old culture awakens to new life
Producer Leopold Fuchs also focuses on the region's old crafts in his documentary. Among other things, the film team visited a locksmith in Ravne, Slovenia, and looked in on the reconstruction of the Bleiburger Hütte on the summit of the Petzen. "We are going to build a viewing platform and a museum here," explains Michael Drugowitsch, chairman of the cultural association, whose association lives the connection to the Petzen - as do many others.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
