A mountain, its magic, boundless solidarity

"The whole mountain and the beautiful region around it are a paradise for the heart," says Sabine Kolar, owner of the "Alte Zollhütte" in an interview with the "Krone". "Nowhere else will you be rewarded with such a creative view of the Jauntal valley," adds organic farmer Klaus Tschaitschmann, who is the fifth generation to run the Schatterhof farm and cultivates the fields with various types of grain at the foot of the mountain.