“Rambo’s” master got away with diversion

Leashed outside in the garden, locked in the boiler room at night, so ill that he had to be euthanized. The suffering of mongrel dog "Rambo" from Aurolzmünster was the focus of an animal cruelty trial in Ried (Upper Austria). The owners (61, 50) were charged following a complaint by Pfotenhilfe Lochen. The owner pleaded guilty, the 50-year-old innocent: "I had nothing to do with the dog. I didn't even feed him."