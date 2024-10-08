Three fee notes submitted to Signa subsidiary

Kurz had submitted a total of three fee notes to a Signa subsidiary via SK Management GmbH on September 11 of the previous year. Two for 750,000 euros each (plus VAT) and one for 916,090 euros. The latter related to a one percent profit share for the 100 million dollar financing (around 91.6 million euros at the time) from Dubai, which flowed into Signa's already tight coffers in the summer of 2023.