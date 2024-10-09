The City of Vienna will also have to record considerable additional expenditure as a result of an amendment to the Basic Welfare Assistance Act by the turquoise-green federal government. To put it succinctly, it used to be like this: If recipients of social assistance attended an AMS course, the training money paid out was deducted from the minimum benefit - no one received one euro more. In future, they will be allowed to keep the money. And depending on the case, the social welfare system will top it up considerably, as confirmed by the Green Ministry of Social Affairs and the City of Vienna.