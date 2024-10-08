"Blossoms" from Naples
Counterfeiting trial: 7 defendants, 72 previous convictions
Counterfeit money from Naples was the focus of a trial in Graz on Tuesday. And the seven defendants have plenty of experience with the justice system: together, the Romanians can already look back on an incredible 72 previous convictions.
"The defendants have some experience with the European criminal justice system," says public prosecutor Alexandra Ibler, who is charging the five men and two women with the crimes of counterfeiting and criminal association. "This is no trivial offence, because counterfeiting affects a sensitive area," emphasizes the prosecutor with regard to the sentencing range of up to ten years.
How did the gang operate? "It was a real system," explains Ibler. Counterfeit money was ordered in Naples via middlemen, which the defendants picked up in various constellations with rental cars in Italy. In Graz, the "blossoms" were then used to make purchases. The goods were then sold on to Romania via middlemen.
Counterfeit money hidden in underpants
"It is unclear what structures were actually behind this in Italy, as the operation was carried out extremely carefully and professionally," says the public prosecutor, probably with regard to possible mafia involvement. The accused were at least resourceful in their approach: When arrested, one of the women had hidden the counterfeit money in her underpants.
From the outset, Judge Andreas Rom made it clear to the Romanians on Tuesday that a confession was a significant mitigating factor. Given the high sentence, this is certainly worth considering. However, with the exception of one Romanian, namely the one with the most previous convictions (20), none of them made use of this offer at the beginning. "They should all admit what they've done."
The first verdicts were reached at midday
However, after an hour and a half, another defendant finally gave up and confessed to at least acting as a chauffeur on the trips to Italy. He would have received a total of 1200 euros as profit sharing. He was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison and accepted the sentence with thanks.
His confessed colleague received three years in prison because he had far more previous convictions. He asked Judge Rom to allow him to serve his sentence in Romania so that he could see his six-year-old daughter. "My wife passed away. When she fell ill, I actually wanted to go to work in Austria ..."
Sudden and surprising turnaround
Despite all the charges brought by the co-defendants, the two heads of the gang continued to deny any involvement ("they are all lying"), the women at least partially confessed. After a short pause for reflection - again prompted by the judge - then came the surprising turn of events: Suddenly they were all somehow in Naples at some point and admitted to the counterfeiting, the criminal association could not be proven.
The remaining sentences with a range of five years: 16 months to four years in prison. The defendants accepted the sentences, the public prosecutor made no statement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.