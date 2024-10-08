Fans worried
‘Foodhacks’ star reveals health problems
British baker Nadiya Hussain, of "Foodhacks with Nadiya Hussain" fame, has revealed serious health problems on Instagram.
The 39-year-old cookbook author, who rose to fame on the British TV show "The Great British Bake Off", posted an emotional video on her Instagram account to her 900,000 or so followers, telling them about her shocking fate.
She was constantly in hospital for two years. She was diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases, which she did not want to discuss until a later date. She advises everyone to look after themselves.
"I became quite ill"
"I was in a pretty bad way during those two years. I just got really ill," she says with tears in her eyes. However, she doesn't want to talk about the exact illness until she knows more about it, "when I have a better handle on it and when I understand it a bit better."
She cannot "express how important it is to listen to your body and take care of yourself." The mother of three admits in the video that she is not very good at looking after herself. "I'm not very good at it at all. I only ever look after myself when my body is switched off. And that's not good for you. We need to take more care of ourselves."
"Tough year"
It has been a "tough year". Because of all the tests and trying to process it all. Nevertheless, it's important to "be grateful and feel blessed that I'm here, even though it would be great not to be ill." What matters is "that I'm here, and I need to do everything I can to positively impact myself mentally and physically. And that's all I can really do."
With the touching post, Hussain sparked concern but also a wave of positive recovery wishes from her large fan following. Many also thanked her for her openness and reminder of how important it is for everyone to take care of their health.
The series "Nadiya's Baking World" and "Foodhacks with Nadiya Hussain" are streaming on Netflix and were also shown on ORF in the summer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
