Racist accusation

Trump on migrants: “Bringing bad genes”

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 21:53

Donald Trump has once again railed against the current government's migration policy - and in particular that of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is his rival in the presidential election campaign. She had let thousands of "murderers" into the country. They were bringing "bad genes" into the country, the 78-year-old said on Monday.

These murderers, you know, I think it's in their genes. And we have a lot of bad genes in our country at the moment," said the former president in a radio interview. The right-wing populist is using extremely anti-immigrant rhetoric in the election campaign, vilifying undocumented immigrants at almost every one of his campaign appearances and declaring that he would order a mass deportation of migrants if re-elected.

Migrants in search of a better life. (Bild: AP)
Migrants in search of a better life.
(Bild: AP)

Before his first term in office (2017-2021), Trump had announced the construction of a wall on the 3,000-kilometre border with Mexico, which he then never put into practice. 

Speaking of Mexico: the Republican has also announced a massive tightening of his protectionist trade policy. At a campaign event in Wisconsin on Sunday, he threatened to impose tariffs of up to 200 percent on vehicles imported from Mexico. "We will not allow these cars to come into the United States," Trump said at an airport in Juneau, Wisconsin.

Race still very close
Four weeks before the presidential election on November 5, Trump and Harris are tied in the polls in many places. Due to the peculiarities of the US electoral system, the election is likely to be decided in just a few states where the outcome is particularly close.

