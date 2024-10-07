Uproar in Hungary
Ministry draft on refugee camp leaked
The small town of Vitnyéd on the Hungarian-Austrian border cannot rest. No matter how vigorously the Hungarian government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán may deny reports about the secret construction of a migrant shelter, the local population and the opposition do not believe these assurances. Now a ministerial draft has been leaked, adding fuel to the flaming fire.
As the weekly newspaper "Magyar Hang" reports, it has come into possession of a document from the Ministry of the Interior which talks about a sum of 4.7 billion forints (around 12 million euros) that has been estimated to realize the construction of the camp with a capacity of 500 places. Referring to the ruling of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on June 13, the document orders "the construction of a new reception center for the accommodation of asylum seekers in the village of Vitnyéd", the medium quoted. In June, the ECJ sentenced Hungary to pay massive fines for non-compliance with EU asylum regulations, which the Hungarian government still refuses to pay.
Government: vacation camp planned for young people
At the end of September, Chancellery Minister Gergely Gulyás declared that the facility not far from the village was to be used as a vacation camp for young people. Nobody in the region believes this, explained the non-party local politician László Remete. "Why does a vacation camp need a three-meter-high wire fence in the middle of the forest, why police protection? We will continue to demonstrate," asked the candidate for mayor of Kapuvár.
Remete reported on Monday that the recently built high radio tower had been dismantled again. According to him, there is still great uncertainty regarding the alleged construction of the refugee camp 15 km from the Austrian border. This is because construction work is continuing (see photos below).
Outrage in the opposition camp
Opposition leader Péter Magyar was outraged by the new revelations and strongly criticized the Orbán government. "While the government has presented itself for years as an unconditional advocate of the fight against illegal immigration, in reality it has released 2,000 smugglers, trades in 'golden visas', brings 60,000 economic migrants into our country every year... And now, while denying everything and not even informing the locals, it is building a migrant camp on the site of a former prestigious school, with a transmission mast and barbed wire."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.