Ministry draft on refugee camp leaked

As the weekly newspaper "Magyar Hang" reports, it has come into possession of a document from the Ministry of the Interior which talks about a sum of 4.7 billion forints (around 12 million euros) that has been estimated to realize the construction of the camp with a capacity of 500 places. Referring to the ruling of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on June 13, the document orders "the construction of a new reception center for the accommodation of asylum seekers in the village of Vitnyéd", the medium quoted. In June, the ECJ sentenced Hungary to pay massive fines for non-compliance with EU asylum regulations, which the Hungarian government still refuses to pay.