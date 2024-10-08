Vorteilswelt
On the floor with his son

Sinner and Alcaraz fly to dream marks

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 05:50

Basketball superstar LeBron James plays with his son Bronny - only two families in US sport have achieved this.

You could see the pride in LeBron James (39): "For a father, this means everything," he said after the historic performance alongside his son LeBron James Jr. (20) in the Lakers' test against Phoenix. The best point scorer in NBA history and his offspring were on the court together in the 114:118 win in Palm Desert - the first father-son duo in the North American professional league.

Previously, only Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. had achieved this for the Seattle Mariners in baseball in the early 90s and ice hockey legend Gordie Howe with his sons Marty and Mark in the late 70s for the Houston Aeros and the Hartford Whalers.

Suffered cardiac arrest the previous year
LeBron James has won four NBA titles and three Olympic gold medals, among others, and is about to enter his 22nd season as a professional - in which he also wants to play competitive games with his son, with the first opportunity coming on October 22 against Minnesota. What was leaked: The senior is said to insist that his son does not address him as "Dad" during the game! The development of Bronny, who will probably mainly play for the Lakers' youth team, is astonishing, as he suffered a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2023 as a result of a congenital heart defect.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

