Sinner and Alcaraz fly to dream marks

LeBron James has won four NBA titles and three Olympic gold medals, among others, and is about to enter his 22nd season as a professional - in which he also wants to play competitive games with his son, with the first opportunity coming on October 22 against Minnesota. What was leaked: The senior is said to insist that his son does not address him as "Dad" during the game! The development of Bronny, who will probably mainly play for the Lakers' youth team, is astonishing, as he suffered a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2023 as a result of a congenital heart defect.