A first
Flu figures three times higher: vaccination is free
If you want to protect yourself, the state will help you: the flu vaccination is free of charge for the first time this year. For Upper Austria, 202,367 vaccination doses (up 8.7% on the previous year) are available. Vaccinations are mainly given in doctors' surgeries and businesses as well as in retirement and nursing homes. It is also offered by ÖGK and SVS in district authorities and municipal offices.
What is the situation regarding sick leave? In the previous week, 14,978 flu-like infections were reported to the health insurance fund (ÖGK) in Upper Austria, in addition to 124 cases of influenza and 2231 cases of Covid. The comparison is thought-provoking. In the previous year, "only" 44 flu cases were counted in calendar week 40.
Vaccination protects
This is also shown by the HPV vaccination against cervical cancer and other cancers, which has been tried and tested millions of times. It has been offered free of charge in schools since 2014, specifically from the 5th grade onwards. At the start of the school year, schools were sent 28,420 information folders for parents. Education is important, as the vaccination response is best in children between the ages of 9 and 12.
The great interest in the HPV vaccination is encouraging and strengthens us in our efforts to make people even more aware of this vaccination against cancer.
Gesundheitslandesrätin Landeshauptmann-Vize Christine Haberlander
Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel
Still room for improvement
However, there is still room for improvement in the vaccination coverage rate: two years ago, it was 13% among 9 to 11-year-olds, 49% among 12 to 13-year-olds, 53% among 14-year-olds and just under 40% among 15 to 20-year-olds. Vaccination coverage among 21 to 30-year-olds was only 5%. Since July, it has been possible to be vaccinated free of charge in Upper Austria up to the age of 30. Since then, 6608 people have done this, twice as many as in the same period in 2023. CG
