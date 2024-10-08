Flu figures three times higher: vaccination is free

Still room for improvement

However, there is still room for improvement in the vaccination coverage rate: two years ago, it was 13% among 9 to 11-year-olds, 49% among 12 to 13-year-olds, 53% among 14-year-olds and just under 40% among 15 to 20-year-olds. Vaccination coverage among 21 to 30-year-olds was only 5%. Since July, it has been possible to be vaccinated free of charge in Upper Austria up to the age of 30. Since then, 6608 people have done this, twice as many as in the same period in 2023. CG