Lady Gaga and Phoenix flop at the box office!

In post-screening surveys conducted by the company Cinemascore, viewers only gave the film a grade of D - on a scale from A+ (best grade) to F. This indicates poor word of mouth and a considerable slump in sales over the next few weeks. According to the industry publication "Hollywood Reporter", this is the first comic book film adaptation ever to be punished by audiences with a D, comparable to a school grade of 4. "Joker" was received relatively enthusiastically in 2019 with a B+.