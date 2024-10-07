Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Joker: Folie à Deux"

Lady Gaga and Phoenix flop at the box office!

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 15:02

The dark comic book adaptation "Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix as the ingenious killer clown scored big at the US cinema release five years ago. Todd Phillips' drama grossed more than 96 million dollars on its opening weekend in North America. The debut of the sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux". 

0 Kommentare

According to estimates, just 40 million dollars have flowed into the box office since Friday, with industry portals calling it a flop.

Smooth foursome from the audience
The film, interspersed with musical elements and starring Phoenix and Lady Gaga, fell far short of expectations in the USA and Canada. Some scathing reviews and unusually poor audience ratings played a role in this.

In post-screening surveys conducted by the company Cinemascore, viewers only gave the film a grade of D - on a scale from A+ (best grade) to F. This indicates poor word of mouth and a considerable slump in sales over the next few weeks. According to the industry publication "Hollywood Reporter", this is the first comic book film adaptation ever to be punished by audiences with a D, comparable to a school grade of 4. "Joker" was received relatively enthusiastically in 2019 with a B+.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix flop at the box office. (Bild: www.viennareport.at/(c) www.VIENNAREPORT.at)
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix flop at the box office.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at/(c) www.VIENNAREPORT.at)

Joker sings with Harley Quinn
The sequel, also by director Todd Phillips, dares to take on a kind of musical format that clearly doesn't appeal to comic fans in the USA. Phoenix and Lady Gaga sing together as Joker and Harley Quinn. The emotional songs are in stark contrast to the dark atmosphere in Gotham City.

Worldwide, the debut of "Joker: Folie à Deux" performed slightly better. According to estimates by the industry portal "Boxoffice Mojo", more than 81 million dollars were collected on the weekend outside North America.

Production costs not reached
If you add the takings in the USA and Canada, the film has a global start of 121 million dollars. Films often recoup their production costs straight away on a good opening weekend. "Joker: Folie à Deux" is far from that. The film is said to have cost the Warner Bros. studio around 200 million dollars.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf