"Joker: Folie à Deux"
Lady Gaga and Phoenix flop at the box office!
The dark comic book adaptation "Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix as the ingenious killer clown scored big at the US cinema release five years ago. Todd Phillips' drama grossed more than 96 million dollars on its opening weekend in North America. The debut of the sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux".
According to estimates, just 40 million dollars have flowed into the box office since Friday, with industry portals calling it a flop.
Smooth foursome from the audience
The film, interspersed with musical elements and starring Phoenix and Lady Gaga, fell far short of expectations in the USA and Canada. Some scathing reviews and unusually poor audience ratings played a role in this.
In post-screening surveys conducted by the company Cinemascore, viewers only gave the film a grade of D - on a scale from A+ (best grade) to F. This indicates poor word of mouth and a considerable slump in sales over the next few weeks. According to the industry publication "Hollywood Reporter", this is the first comic book film adaptation ever to be punished by audiences with a D, comparable to a school grade of 4. "Joker" was received relatively enthusiastically in 2019 with a B+.
Joker sings with Harley Quinn
The sequel, also by director Todd Phillips, dares to take on a kind of musical format that clearly doesn't appeal to comic fans in the USA. Phoenix and Lady Gaga sing together as Joker and Harley Quinn. The emotional songs are in stark contrast to the dark atmosphere in Gotham City.
Worldwide, the debut of "Joker: Folie à Deux" performed slightly better. According to estimates by the industry portal "Boxoffice Mojo", more than 81 million dollars were collected on the weekend outside North America.
Production costs not reached
If you add the takings in the USA and Canada, the film has a global start of 121 million dollars. Films often recoup their production costs straight away on a good opening weekend. "Joker: Folie à Deux" is far from that. The film is said to have cost the Warner Bros. studio around 200 million dollars.
