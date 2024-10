Lower Austrian teams on the upswing in the HLA

Krems' total package, Vöslau's road to success

A lot is coming together in Lower Austria at the moment, as both representatives are in a strong position at the top of the table. Thanks to a strong collective, Krems has been one of the title contenders for years anyway, while JAGS' success is also down to Spanish coach Sebastia Salvat. "The players rave about him and he speaks pretty good German," says Krone editor Christian Pollak after sitting down with the Iberian for several hours last week.