There are currently wars and armed conflicts on five out of seven continents - only in Australia and Antarctica, where hardly any people live, are there no weapons. What the inhabitants of the war zones are experiencing is something that generations before us knew all too well: "The year 1918 was characterized by strikes and hunger riots. Hardship was much greater in the First World War than in the Second. The men were gone, the women struggled to survive. There were outcries when there was no food; often not even emergency bread, which was mixed with sawdust, bran and acorns. The front was the priority, the civilians revolted," said Wilhelm Wadl, the then director of the provincial archives, before the 100th anniversary of the Carinthian referendum.